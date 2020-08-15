Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris’ and Joe Biden’s decency isn’t enough to beat Trump’s cheating

To the editor: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) promise us a kinder, gentler, more honest, more effective leadership. But we should not forget that the honest team is competing with a world-class cheater and his helpers. We need to heed the advice of legendary Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher, who said he would trip his mother if she were rounding third base about to score the winning run for the opposing team.

Here is a partial list of what confronts Biden and Harris: a plan to weaken the U.S. Postal Service and suppress mail-in voting; interference by Russia, which once again wants Trump elected; the Republican-dominated Supreme Court, which has made it easier for state officials to engage in voter suppression; and Trump’s friend Kanye West potentially on the ballot in certain states, in an attempt to appeal to Black voters.

Of course, the issues matter, but the election outcome will be determined by how the campaigns strategize. For Biden and Harris this means it is going to take more than just being the nice guys. It means that they are going to have to thwart the tactics of the guy who is never nice.

In November, Biden and Harris will be rounding third base, and they need to avoid being tripped up.

Advertisement

Stephen Sloane, Lomita

..

To the editor: Maybe someone can assure me I’m wrong about something — that Trump is so corrupt and manipulating, there will be no way Biden and Harris can win.

Is there anyone in this country who can ensure the fairness of the election? If not, we may be doomed.

Advertisement

Phyllis Molloff, Fallbrook

..

To the editor: It is hard to imagine anyone not being moved by the speeches we recently heard from a high school gym in Wilmington, Del. No cheering crowds were needed to feed our emotions.

Even those who support our current president would be hard-pressed to deny how refreshing it was to hear intelligent and inspirational, hopeful and heartfelt words, coming from the mouths of those who aspire to lead and represent America.

Advertisement

As was said, we need a clear mandate this November. We need to let the world know we will no longer tolerate the behavior we have endured for the last three-plus years. We must replace our divider-in-chief with a healer.

Enough of the lies. Enough of the fearmongering. Enough of the juvenile whining and blaming.

John Saville, Corona

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Harris is a bright and shiny choice for a party all-in with identity politics and intersectionality.

Her debate performances during the primary process were lackluster, ranking her in my mind alongside former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. She was poorly prepared for obvious questions, assuming apparently that bumper-sticker slogans would substitute for substance.

Being called out by primary voters, however, did not dissuade Biden. Perhaps he has learned from the man he hopes to replace in the Oval Office that hoopla from the base is more important than thoughtful answers to important policy questions.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I am not sure why there is so much talk about “swing” voters. In this divisive era, I can’t think there are enough of them to make a difference.

Here is what matters: More than 40% of eligible Americans did not vote for president in the last election. Trump’s base accounts for about a third of voters — even less than that if you include eligible voters who did not turn out in 2016.

If Democrats must concentrate on those not inclined to vote at all, talk about what will make a difference to them. They should not be consumed by the president’s outrage and name-calling.

Advertisement

Address instead what Trump is focused on: voting. He has to suppress it, and Democrats have to protect and expand it. That ought to be the focus.

Fred Robinson, Dana Point