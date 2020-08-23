Letters to the Editor: Chaos at the Postal Service right before an election is no coincidence

To the editor: I have some questions for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. (“‘Like Armageddon’: Rotting food, dead animals and chaos at postal facilities amid cutbacks,” Aug. 20)

If an automated mail sorting machine processes 35,000 pieces of mail in one hour, how many pieces of mail can one postal service employee sort in the same amount of time? Will he hire more postal workers to make up the difference?

If the Postal Service was in such disarray and needed a drastic overhaul, why did it take more than three years for the Trump administration to make changes? And, why did these changes have to happen right before an election in which a record number of voters will mail in their ballots?

Something smells fishy, and it’s not the dead chicks and crickets piling up on post office floors.

Donna Sloan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It recently took 13 days for a check to arrive from an adjacent city just two miles away. This week, I had three days with no mail at all.

Unlike Humpty Dumpty, our postal service was intentionally pushed off the wall and has had a great fall, and now it appears we won’t be able to put it back together again for a mere $25 billion.

Kathy Harty, Sierra Madre

..

To the editor: I have a thought experiment based on the recent turmoil at the U.S. Postal Service.

Imagine you are on the board of an airline. Your new chief executive promises to make all planes depart on time. He does this, inevitably leaving briefly delayed connecting passengers stranded. The next flights out are unable to clear the backlog, and passengers stack up for days, even weeks.

So, was your new CEO a good hire? Sure, if your intent was to destroy the airline.

Dave Buell, Oak Grove, Mo.