Opinion

Op-Ed: On Day 1 at the RNC, it’s either four more Trump years, or an American apocalypse

Steve Brodner's illustrated takeaways from Day 1 at the 2020 Republican National Convention
By Steve Brodner
Aug. 25, 2020
11:41 AM
On Monday, the GOP, all in for President Trump, declared America great again, if only it weren’t for Democrats. Editorial cartoonist and illustrator Steve Brodner draws his takeaways from the GOP’s 2020 convention.

Steve Brodner is the 2019 recipient of the Master Series Award from the School of Visual Arts in New York. Illustrations colored by Kayleigh Waters.

OpinionOp-EdCampaign 2020
Steve Brodner

