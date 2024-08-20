Advertisement
Photos: DNC underway in Chicago with an energized Harris-Walz ticket

President Biden speaks as a crowd holds "We [Heart] Joe" signs.
President Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
 and Myung J. Chun
Democrats from across the country convened in Chicago to officially crown Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee.

The party’s energetic embrace of Harris’ candidacy coincides with the first in-person DNC in eight years following 2020’s pandemic-altered convention.

The party is also bidding a bittersweet farewell to President Biden.

Monday night’s headline speech from Biden represents the start of a baton pass to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photojournalists Robert Gauthier and Myung J. Chun are on the ground in Chicago to bring behind-the-scenes visuals and candid moments.

Tim Walz tears up standing with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tears up while standing with Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff as Jill Biden speaks about her husband, President Biden, at the Democratic National Convention.

A delegate applauds between a crowd of "We [Heart] Joe" signs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Delegates cheer Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

President Biden hugs his daughter onstage.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Biden embraces his daughter, Ashley Biden, as he takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

Protesters in Chicago hold poster cutouts of bloody hands and a "Free Gaza" sign.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters at Union Park in Chicago.

A law enforcement officer tilts a protester's megaphone away from himself.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A law enforcement officer redirects the megaphone of a protester who was shouting antiabortion slogans at officers along Michigan Avenue.

A line of police officers on bicycles with blue lights.
Dozens of law enforcement officers on bicycles barricade a section of Michigan Ave. as protestors with the March For Bodies Against Unjust Laws proceeded to Grant Park.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Law enforcement officers on bicycles barricade a section of Michigan Avenue as protesters with the March For Bodies Against Unjust Laws proceeds to Grant Park.

