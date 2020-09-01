Letters to the Editor: Louis DeJoy can slow down delivery, but he can’t stop the mail

To the editor: I worked at the U.S. Postal Service for almost 30 years. It’s obvious to me that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy does not have with it takes to hold his job, or he is just taking orders. (“Holocaust reparations, prescriptions and rent checks: USPS delays put Americans in jeopardy,” Aug. 29)

He can remove mail boxes or dismantle sorting machines, but the mail does not stop. If he tries to slow down service, the mail will just pile up and businesses will suffer. Mail movement is non-stop, and Postal Service workers are on the job 24 hours a day.

The only reason DeJoy is in charge seems to be to slow down the mail before Nov. 3. This is President Trump’s scheme, and his lackey DeJoy is willing to take a hit for him. Just as COVID-19 will go away if we don’t test, they act as if the mail will go away if we don’t deliver it.

Trump and DeJoy are sacrificing the well-being of American people to stay in power.

Dean Blau, Van Nuys

To the editor: I am a senior, and recently my asthma medication took three weeks instead of the usual three days to get to me from San Diego County. Thanks to my doctor and my local pharmacy, I was able to get the medicine so I could breathe. Breathing is important.

Trust is important too. I no longer trust the Postal Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Food and Drug Administration. I trust the hard-working employees, just not the department heads in this administration.

We are not as good or safe as we were before Jan. 20, 2017.

Barry Greenfield, North Hollywood

To the editor: Thank you very much for your reporting on the Postal Service. It is very important that the public understands how integral this agency is to many lives and businesses.

I think it’s possible that the increase of digital tools has given some people and businesses a false impression of how widespread those tools are. There is a divide in our work that everyone needs to be reminded of.

Susan Scrivner, Fullerton

To the editor: Recently I saw a man in plain clothes without insignia shadowing my regular uniformed postal carrier around the neighborhood. Thinking this was odd, I made sure to be outside when they got to my home.

I just asked the uniformed postal worker: “Is that guy all right? I notice he’s following you around.”

“He’s trying to see if I can finish faster,” replied the postal worker.

DeJoy seems willing to pay for efficiency experts to harass mail carriers and to dismantle sorting machines — anything but actually deliver the mail.

John Kluge, North Hollywood