Letters to the Editor: Why it’s perfectly OK to have political dynasties in a democracy

To the editor: Does columnist Nicholas Goldberg believe there should be only one public office holder per family? What an absurd idea. (“Joe Kennedy’s defeat in Massachusetts strikes a well-deserved blow to political dynasties everywhere,” Opinion, Sept. 2)

Merit elected such fine family firsts as John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Pat Brown. Merit, along with good genes, had as much as familiarity to do with electing the fine likes of John Quincy Adams, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ted Kennedy and Jerry Brown. Public servants don’t elect themselves.

President Trump et fils? Mistakes can be made, but I’ll rely on good sense over familiarity to recognize merit by electing good public servants while rejecting bad ones. I trust the people and the process.

Saul Isler, Los Angeles

To the editor: I admit that as an admirer of John, Bobby and Ted Kennedy, I was intrigued by the fact that a Kennedy was running for U.S. senator from Massachusetts. So, I checked out Joe Kennedy III and found him to be very impressive with his views, intelligence and passion for this country.

I would vote for him, and not just because he is a Kennedy.

In welcoming the defeat of a political dynasty, did Goldberg lump Kennedy in with other families such as the Trumps because it served his narrative? Check out Joe Kennedy III, and you will never compare him to Donald Trump Jr.

Susan Harris, Glendale

To the editor: As a child, I found great inspiration from the image and soaring oratory of President John F. Kennedy.

I used to play war pretending I was the hero Navy Lt. Kennedy, skipper of PT 109, while my little sister would enact the roles of the rest of the crew. When my mother took me for a haircut, I would ask the barber to style my hair like President Kennedy’s.

Advertisement

But now I understand the wisdom found in I Corinthians, Chapter 13: “When I was a child, I spoke and thought and reasoned as a child. But when I grew up, I put away childish things.”

I remain a loyal Democrat, but I am ready and willing to accept Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-Mass.) inversion of JFK’s famous quote: “With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

Ben Miles, Huntington Beach