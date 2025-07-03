Letters to the Editor: Paramount settlement marks ‘another disgusting surrender’ to Trump

President Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 23.

To the editor: This is another disgusting surrender by a corporate entity that did nothing wrong and is simply paying off the lawless demagogue to grease the wheels for their desired merger ( “Paramount agrees to pay $16 million to settle Trump’s CBS ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit,” July 1). It’s also a betrayal of the company’s duty to act responsibly in supporting the country’s institutions and values, protecting our democracy.

President Trump had no legal basis. The suit was meritless and should have been fought in court, where Paramount likely would have prevailed. Instead, it caved before his extortion and further emboldened him to continue attacking anyone he perceives as having wronged him.

This is what happens when rank fascism is fed by those who lack the courage and the moral fiber to oppose it.

TR Jahns, Hemet

To the editor: Great reporting by senior entertainment writer Meg James. Paramount was squeezed into agreeing to this settlement. Paramount controlling shareholder Shari Redstone was desperate for the Skydance merger to be completed even though 1st Amendment experts warned that any settlement constituted a bribe of a public official and may be illegal. Further, it sets a dangerous precedent for media outlets interviewing public officials.

Scott Marshutz, Vista, Calif.