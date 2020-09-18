Letters to the Editor: Dear Mr. President, the world is not a reality show built for your amusement

To the editor: Much irritates me about President Trump, but one of my biggest irritants is when he uses the phrase “Let’s see what happens.” (“How Trump’s creation of an alternate universe endangers the American people,” Sept. 15)

It’s almost a drinking game how often he uses it. And it’s another sign of how removed he is from reality.

He sees daily situations, world events and national crises from the point of view of a television viewer. He’s been watching the world through a television screen all his life, where sitcoms and dramas will all be “back after this message” — and where all the problems of the world are neatly wrapped up by the end of the hour.

The COVID-19 pandemic is merely this week’s episode. We’re in the middle of the story, so “let’s see what happens.” Without any involvement by the viewer “it’ll all go away,” just like all problems do on network television.

As he sits in his million-dollar living room, protected from pressure and problems of the outside world, surrounded by Secret Service, he watches the world on his television, filtered by commentators who present the reality he wishes to see.

The voters are watching too. Don’t believe me? Let’s see what happens on Nov. 3.

Jerry Beck, Burbank