Letters to the Editor: A subpar COVID-19 vaccine approval won’t happen, no matter what Trump says

To the editor: Please, do not be complicit in undermining the public faith in vaccines. Instead, dig a little deeper. (“A COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t exist yet, but already people don’t trust it,” editorial, Sept. 18)

President Trump’s grandiose claims on COVID-19 vaccines should be viewed similar to his claims of Mexico paying for his border wall. A subpar vaccine approval isn’t going to happen, like that funding for the wall, at least not without the whole world knowing.

There are laws, regulations and guidances on vaccine approval. Teams of career scientists and regulators do the work to make those approvals. Trump’s own public health experts are pushing back on his misguided statements. Pharmaceutical companies that also must obey those laws and regulations are also pushing back.

Cover Trump’s vaccine hyperbole, but when you do, focus on the regulatory regime in place and the career staff that would need to be circumvented for such a travesty to occur.

Richard Green, Ventura

To the editor: Vaccine distribution must start with workers in the healthcare industry. This properly recognizes that they are the most important to save lives and the productive capacity of those lives.

That latter principle is not followed when the most vulnerable are then to be vaccinated. That group largely comprises retirees who have little productive capacity. I write this as someone who is 86 years old.

Instead, vaccination priority should be given to those whose future economic productivity would be helped. Retirees should continue to use masks and social distancing until herd immunity in the working populations is achieved.

John Neill, San Diego