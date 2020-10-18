Letters to the Editor: Kevin de León said the right things on homelessness. Will he follow through?

To the editor: At last, a ray of hope shines amid so much sad news. Best wishes to newly installed Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León, who is making the dire homelessness situation his focus.

Homelessness must be a top priority, not only for those suffering on the streets, but also for the health and security of all citizens. Homeless people need shelter from the elements and facilities for sanitation. Hazardous conditions, the rise of rodent problems and grave health concerns must be addressed immediately.

I have voted in favor of every ballot measure to raise funds for homeless people. Now I hope and pray that De León will stand by his pledge to be a “voice for the voiceless” and end this “dystopian nightmare.”

Liz Sherwin, Los Angeles

To the editor: De León’s swearing in finally closes the door on ex-Councilman Jose Huizar and his allegedly criminal enterprise that has controlled the 14th District and ultimately destroyed Angelenos’ trust in City Hall.

It’s good to hear that De León is eager to address the issues that are affecting the 14th District, especially the homelessness crisis. But his first priority should be restoring the trust of the residents of the district. These residents have effectively not had a council member for the last two years.

We need to hear that our new representative on the council is willing to work for them and will restore their trust in City Hall. But instead of reassuring his new constituents that he will be working for them, De León immediately announced plans to make it easier for developers to build in the city.

It is disappointing to see business as usual is returning to City Hall.

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles