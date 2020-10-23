Letters to the Editor: Protesters showed up at David Lacey’s home. He had a gun. Can you blame him?

To the editor: Setting aside the politics behind the lawsuit by Black Lives Matter members against Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and her husband David Lacey, it is my opinion that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in his home. I do not believe that public figures give up that right when they enter office.

This case is distinguishable from the Missouri case, where a St. Louis couple left their home in broad daylight to point weapons at demonstrators in the street. In contrast, the Laceys were in their home when 30 to 40 demonstrators congregated outside before dawn, and three demonstrators actually came to their front door.

That is alarming, and it makes David Lacey’s response of pointing a gun at the demonstrators understandable, although regrettable.

Of course, in both cases the best option would have been to stay inside and call the police.

Advertisement

Rochelle Popowitz, Northridge

..

To the editor: Anyone else sees the contradiction in these activists’ actions?

They staged protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Taylor was shot after her boyfriend opened fire at warrant-serving police. The boyfriend’s defenders say that anyone has the right to defend his home, even using a gun.

Advertisement

But when David Lacey defends his home against a very large group of protesters, some of whom breached his property before dawn, he is charged and sued.

How would any of us feel if a large group showed up on our property before dawn?

Linda Winsh-Bolard, Fullerton