Letters to the Editor: Here’s how Trump could get a pardon for himself if he loses

To the editor: Thankfully, if President Trump loses there’s not much he can do to worsen the unprecedented mess that will be dumped in Joe Biden’s lap. But his epic malfeasance will not cease on Nov. 4.

Among Trump’s top lame-duck priorities might be issuance of pardons to all his sycophantic cronies for crimes committed doing his administration’s dirty work. His pardons list could be headed by prominent associates like Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and Trump family members. Dozens of less well-known names are certain to be added.

I foresee a scenario in which the final pardon will be issued shortly before Jan. 20, 2021. Trump could resign, elevating Mike Pence to president, who could grant Trump a full and unconditional pardon for all crimes he may have committed against the United States, similar to Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon.

What a fitting way to wrap up the most corrupt presidency in U. S. history.

Edward Alston, Santa Maria

To the editor: Elaine Kamarck thinks that if Trump becomes a lame-duck president, his power to act will be limited to issuing pardons and going along with bipartisan legislation.

Let’s hope so, but he will be president and will still have the nuclear codes. He could start a war — but, well, the unfortunate foreign citizens didn’t vote for him.

Thomas Butterworth, Tustin