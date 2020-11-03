Letters to the Editor: I voted for Trump but would accept Joe Biden as president. Will liberals accept Trump?

To the editor: I voted, but not for former Vice President Joe Biden. If he is elected, I will accept him as our president and give him and his office the respect it deserves.

If President Trump is reelected, I hope he will receive the same treatment by people who did not support him.

It is past time for the Trump haters in the media and elsewhere, who have spent the past four years denigrating him in every way, to give it a rest. We are all Americans with one president who should be praised for his accomplishments and criticized respectfully if we don’t always agree.

This is called balance, and I remember when it once existed.

Jeanette A. Fratto, Rancho Mission Viejo

To the editor: When ideology trumps truth, the result is where we are now. The siloed electorate is fed only what it wants to hear, and the other side is deemed an ignoramus at best.

For those of us standing outside the silos — who see the catastrophe of an election with only bad and worse choices — the view is appalling, but we are at least sane. Perhaps that is the best that can be hoped for under the circumstances.

Diana Beardsley, Los Angeles