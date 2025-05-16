Letters to the Editor: To those criticizing Mayor Bass’ proposed budget: Where would you make cuts?

To the editor: The Times has published a number of letters to the editor that have been critical of various budget reductions proposed by Mayor Karen Bass. One would think that all city services serve a necessary function and that budget reductions to any service would be harmful. But since the mayor was required to propose a balanced budget, it might be helpful if critical letters would also include suggestions as to which service the letter writer thinks should be reduced. It is easy to criticize but not so easy to find solutions.

Richard Raffalow, Valley Glen