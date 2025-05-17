Letters to the Editor: A living wage isn’t just an economic issue — it’s a justice one

Workers rally at L.A. City Hall in the run-up to a vote on a plan to boost the minimum wage for hotel and airport workers to $30 an hour by 2028.

To the editor: A living wage is a justice issue. This was proclaimed by Pope Leo XIII and just affirmed by Pope Leo XIV. Still, rising costs of living have not resulted in comparable compensation, with wages remaining stagnant ( “L.A. Council backs $30 minimum wage for hotels, despite warnings from tourism industry,” May 14).

The argument from opponents about future projections is dire. Losing profits, which they gain on the back of underpaid workers, is not a winning argument. It is time to support the living wage and enable airport and hotel workers to earn what they deserve for their well-being and continued support of the tourism industry.

Thanks to City Council members who value and support tourism workers.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: While reading this article by David Zahniser and Suhauna Hussain, I looked for a mention of how much it costs to live in Southern California. If we look at, for example, a single mother who needs a two-bedroom dwelling, transportation, food and other necessities such as clothes for herself and kids, how much does she need to make to survive in L.A. County? Paying her anything less than that means the employer is dumping its responsibilities into the government safety net.

Should we allow that employer to get away with abusing the system? Perhaps if that employer cannot find the money to pay a living wage, it should lower wages at the top and work its way down the managerial chain until the business is managed well.

Don Martens, Pomona