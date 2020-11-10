Letters to the Editor: Give Hillary Clinton her due for paving the way for Kamala Harris

To the editor: The L.A. Times’ editorial on the history-making elevation of Kamala Harris to the vice presidency discussed the women who made the California senator’s ascension possible.

In that context, making only passing mention of Hillary Clinton, and not even by name, seems insulting.

Our first female major-party presidential nominee, she faced unprecedented interference by a foreign power; unimagined voter suppression; a lying, cheating opponent; and a questionable decision by the FBI director to reopen an investigation days before the election. Doesn’t she deserve more than passing credit?

Against all odds, Clinton created more cracks in the political glass ceiling than any woman yet (more than 65 million), even though the ultimate political glass ceiling still has yet to be shattered. She deserves to be lauded with pride as one of the most important women in our time working toward the election of our first female president.

Carol Stewart, La Cañada Flintridge

