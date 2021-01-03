Letters to the Editor: Please, healthcare workers, get your COVID-19 vaccine shot

To the editor: I am 75 years old. I have watched a dozen friends aged 40-95 battle COVID-19. Some were infected by healthcare workers who did not know they had the virus. One died. (“Some healthcare workers refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine, even with priority access,” Dec. 31)

Now that vaccines are available, I’m eagerly waiting for the time it will be safe for me to hold a granddaughter of mine who was born last May, and another due in a few months. I think about them every day. I’m not alone in feeling the pain of being separated from family all these months.

Frontline healthcare workers, please don’t abandon us now. You have helped save lives. Some of you have comforted patients in their last moments. Listen to the science, talk to doctors you trust, and please, please take the vaccine.

Paula Hui, Pomona

To the editor: I’ll take any of these vaccine-hesitant healthcare workers’ shots. I want to get vaccinated right now.

I believe anyone who has suffered from COVID-19 would have preferred any vaccination side effect instead of living with the consequences not taking the vaccine.

Come on, people, take the vaccine when offered, and let’s get our human herd immune from this virus.

Gregory Sirbu, Redondo Beach

To the editor: After reading this article, I’m perplexed and disheartened.

Consider this: On Wednesday, there were 3,740 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the U.S. More than 340,000 people have died in this country so far, with surely tens if not hundreds of thousands more to follow.

In contrast, of the more than 2 million Americans who have been vaccinated so far, there have been zero reported deaths.

Yes, this country’s pandemic response has been horribly botched, but this is the time for us to get our act together and do the right thing. We can save each other, we can save our economy, we can save our way of life — but only if we act together.

Cynthia Monahan, Encinitas