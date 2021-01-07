Letters to the Editor: We can’t let Trump retire comfortably to Florida. Impeach and remove him now

To the editor: If there are no consequences for President Trump’s acts of sedition on Jan. 6, what will prevent future presidents from fomenting similar rebellions? Are we so afraid of Trump’s supporters that we will let him retire comfortably to Mar-a-Lago? (“Think the 25th Amendment is a solution to the next two weeks? Think again,” Jan. 7)

Unless there is swift and severe punishment for Trump in the form of impeachment and removal from office, this country is almost certain to experience more violent, insurrectionist mobs.

Responsible parties must act immediately given the lateness of the hour. The short time left in Trump’s presidency should not discourage action but, rather, provoke a rapid response. Both parties must now realize that giving this president a pass will have grave consequences.

Karen Hamstrom, Mission Viejo

To the editor: The objective of lawmakers (and other sane people) is to prevent Trump from using his presidential powers to do irreparable harm to the country in the remaining days of his administration — something like starting a war with Iran or declaring martial law.

In order to do so legally, however, you have to have a legal framework. The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides such a framework.

Even if Trump objects and the proceedings drag on, the mere act of invoking the amendment provides grounds for Vice President Mike Pence to effectively pen the president in.

The alternative is to leave Trump in power but rein him in unofficially. But that act, by itself, sets a very bad precedent.

Ara Kassabian, Glendale

To the editor: In light of the appalling events at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) must support newly elected Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-Mo.) resolution to expel the members of the “sedition caucus.” Bush rightly wants an investigation into how the Republican members of Congress who challenged the election result may have incited Wednesday’s violence. It seems they have broken their oaths to defend the Constitution.

Congress must also impeach and remove Trump immediately. Just in the past week, we have heard the president ask the Georgia secretary of state to “find” additional votes for him and say to the Capitol rioters that he loves them.

What we are seeing is white nationalist domestic terrorism. Reconciling with our country’s long history of white supremacy and eradicating it start with real consequences for the terrorists and those who aid and abet them.

Daniela Lapidous, Santa Clara

To the editor: Officials were outraged by the failure of law enforcement at the Capitol. Trump supporters will not lose their power and their vehemence as long as this president is in office.

Lawmakers must act quickly to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment or by impeachment and conviction. Otherwise, they are acting as doormats for the intrusion of further violence.

Whether or not there is further violence until or at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, we must preserve the dignity of our country and our democracy. We must not tolerate the criminal outrages of this president a moment longer.

It is not enough for Trump to be almost out of office. He must be removed with repudiation, condemnation and consequences.

Beth Ruben, Santa Barbara