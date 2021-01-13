Letters to the Editor: We’re 90 and running out of time even without COVID. Please vaccinate us

To the editor: When I turned 90 last year, I became a member of perhaps the most endangered minority group of all. I marked the occasion with a gathering that included family from the country of Norway and the states of Hawaii, Texas and California. How good it was. (“Warp Speed slowed to a gentle trot on vaccine rollout. Here’s how to fix it,” editorial, Jan. 8)

But then something awful happened: a pandemic that seems to know no end. Living alone in a condo, at first I found it difficult to stay locked up. Now nearing 91, I am definitely staying put and awaiting my shot.

I don’t want to get ahead in the vaccine line of anyone in greater danger than me, especially those on the front lines saving lives. But I do think that anyone in my group should move a little closer to the front, perhaps as part of a special category called “here today, gone tomorrow.”

Selfish and unfeeling, one might say, but I am actually just being realistic. Time is of the essence for the most endangered.

Advertisement

William A. Harper, San Diego

..

To the editor: Media people, including your editorial board, keep telling me that I am “afraid and confused.” I’m in my mid-80s, so I may be a bit confused, but it has noting to do with COVID-19.

I would like to notify all journalists that I and many like me are not “afraid.” We already know that death is just around the corner, and those of us with any sense shelter, wear masks and keep our distance.

Advertisement

Maybe it is just the younger crowd that is afraid and confused.

Jerry West, Pasadena

..

To the editor: A mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium? Really?

Advertisement

So now, instead of having a giant testing site that is inaccessible to low-income people who don’t own a car and people with disabilities who can’t drive even if they could afford a car, we’re going to get a giant vaccination site with the same barriers.

Incredible.

Harold T. Fujita, Glendora

