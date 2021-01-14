Letters to the Editor: Chapman University’s bogus ‘free speech’ defense of John Eastman

To the editor: I am greatly dismayed that Chapman University in Orange County will not take any action against law professor John Eastman because its president believes his statements in Washington on Jan. 6 before pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol fall under the rubric of free speech.

They do not.

Despite the dismissal of numerous lawsuits alleging election fraud and the Department of Justice’s finding of no fraud, Eastman told the crowd that there were secret folders and altered voting machines. Eastman helped inflame the mob that later stormed the Capitol.

At the very least, Eastman should be censured by the Chapman faculty and disbarred by the State Bar of California, of which I am a member. He also should not be teaching constitutional law.

Betsy Handler, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Eastman, professor and constitutional law scholar at Chapman University, is hereby charged with using an indefinite pronoun without an antecedent.

He contends in his argument referencing voting irregularities that “they were unloading the ballots from that secret folder.”

“They” needs to be identified, or the argument is a specious one.

How many times have we heard that “they” stole it, “they” planned it, “they” tampered with it, or “they” lied? Next time someone references “they” in relation to stolen elections, voter fraud or fake pandemics, I can almost guarantee “they” will be front and center.

Call out the person making such an argument, not only because it is invalid, but also because “they” must be exhausted. And don’t even get me started on “that” secret folder.

Mollie Tammone, Oceanside