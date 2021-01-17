Letters to the Editor: Kevin McCarthy will always be remembered as a Trump enabler

To the editor: Bravo to columnist Nicholas Goldberg for calling out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) as Congress’ biggest hypocrite.

As the smoke clears in Washington, it’s critically important that President Trump’s toadies, as well as Trump himself, are called to account. Without their spineless endorsement and encouragement, he could not have done a fraction of the damage for which he’s responsible.

As Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said in a recent interview, “Kevin McCarthy is as close as you’ll find to pure ambition unadulterated by any sense of principle.”

Mike Farrell, Studio City

..

To the editor: During the first impeachment, Republicans’ defense of Trump was, “Let voters decide.” Then before the election, Republicans tried to block, subvert and disqualify American voters.

When voters overwhelmingly did decide that Trump should not be president, Republicans lied and participated in undermining confidence in our elections. Even after the Capitol attack, Republicans pushed the lie of a stolen election.

Now McCarthy votes against impeachment, disingenuously saying, “We solve our disputes at the ballot box.” After sowing discord, most Republicans say no to impeachment because this country needs to heal.

How reprehensible to mouth patriotic words rather than admit lies. Hearing the truth, Americans could wake from this nightmare, begin to sort out the why and what of the Trump years and maybe work together for our shared future.

If we allow assaults on democratic processes and values to continue, in four years we may see the Confederate flag in the Capitol again.

Deborah Ventura, Ventura