Letters to the Editor: 71 years old and ‘fighting the insurrection for the rest of my life’

To the editor: David L. Ulin nearly captures the moment for Democrats in his piece on “post-Trump derangement syndrome.” Defeating Donald Trump was, indeed, a herculean effort.

We protested when he was elected president. We did everything we could to elect Democrats locally. We worked in every state where we thought Democratic candidates could win. We went all in for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s two new Democratic senators.

While I marvel at the competence of the new administration, I don’t hear the quiet. Trump’s second Senate trial is underway. The majority of congressional Republicans still support the man who incited violence. The Senate probably will not convict him, so my stress remains.

As Republicans increase voter suppression efforts, Democrats cannot relax. We must now work on the midterm election. I am 71 years old, and I believe I will be fighting the insurrection for the rest of my life.

Stephanie McIntyre, Simi Valley

To the editor: After reading Ulin’s article, I came to the conclusion that you can’t suffer post-Trump derangement syndrome unless you suffered from Trump derangement syndrome while he was in office.

At first I thought that this was a self-inflicted malady. But upon looking back, I concluded there were institutions that helped develop this problem in many people.

I suggest that Ulin engage a law firm to file a class-action lawsuit against these facilitators, among them the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and other media.

Tom Blood, Huntington Beach

To the editor: I believed there would be calm once we got Joe Biden in office. Our new president has done well his first weeks to bring us back to a country I can be proud of.

But silence? I don’t think so. I still hear the noise, now coming from those whom Trump left behind in office and are continuing to try and destroy the republic.

Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), along with many other Republicans in Congress, are still giving me anxiety.

I would be happier if Republican partisanship and self-interest were truly gone and differences in policy were what mattered.

Esther Friedberg, Studio City

To the editor: I too am a victim of post-Trump derangement syndrome.

Whenever a news anchor begins a sentence with “the president,” I immediately panic and think, “What has he done now?” Then I remember it’s about Biden, and my panic subsides.

Michael Schaller, Temple City