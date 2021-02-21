Letters to the Editor: Don’t force dying patients to wait so long to end their own lives

To the editor: On March 15, 2019, my 83-year-old chemistry professor husband, who had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, finally completed the absurd 13 steps in California’s aid-in-dying law. Only one hour after the drugs arrived by mail, he eagerly gulped down the potion and peacefully turned gray within 90 seconds. (“California lawmakers want to ease limits on state’s aid-in-dying law,” Feb. 11)

After my husband’s diagnosis, his mantra became, “I want to die as soon as possible,” and he begged every day for six weeks after the biopsy to “just do it.” There was reluctance from two physicians, one of whom referred him to another who cooperated, but even then the time between appointments seemed to drag on and on.

I think the public is way ahead of the politicians on aid-in-dying, and I urge the California Legislature to pass Senate Bill 380, which would still maintain safeguards but ease the path for people like my husband, for whom the wait seemed interminable.

Jane Roberts, Redlands

To the editor: In 2018, my darling mother had cancer and chose to end her life through the California End of Life Option Act.

Three years later her precious sister, my aunt, was suffering from the effects of cancer and chose not to use the End of Life Option Act, although she could have. She lived until she died naturally.

Both sisters died with their loved ones with them until the end. They were different people with different needs and desires.

We are so grateful that they were able to let go of life in the way that was the most meaningful to them. Our family has been so thankful to have had the choice offered by the End of Life Option Act, whether or not we choose to use it.

Randy Bostic, Topanga