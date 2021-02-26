Letters to the Editor: How to prevent crashes like Tiger Woods’: Drive slower

To the editor: The major problem with the section of Hawthorne Boulevard where Tiger Woods crashed is not the road; it’s the drivers. As a former 20-year member of the Rolling Hills Estates Traffic and Safety Committee, I can attest that most of the traffic issues in the city are due to excessive speed and impaired or distracted driving. (“The road where Tiger Woods crashed has been notorious for decades. Now officials are hoping to fix it,” Feb. 25)

That portion of Hawthorne is under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County. The road is curved and the northbound (downhill) lanes are steep.

Years ago when there was a review of similar problems on Crenshaw Boulevard, the solution was to ban trucks and erect a high concrete barrier between northbound and southbound lanes. Truck traffic is thus routed to Hawthorne, where there are emergency turnout lanes because of the steepness of the grade.

A review of road safety cannot do much to change the steepness of the grade or the curves in the road. Lowering the speed limit is not likely to change human behavior. Replacing the median with another large concrete barrier likely will be opposed by peninsula residents.

So, the bottom line is that drivers just need to be more careful and observe the speed limit.

Arthur L. Wisot, Rolling Hills Estates

To the editor: The L.A. Times just couldn’t resist. You have to keep publishing anything that criticizes former President Trump.

The short letter in the print edition from the reader in Temecula on Trump wishing Woods well should not have been important enough for you to publish.

Why doesn’t everyone just let go of the hate? Enough is enough.

Natalie Kolosow, Cypress