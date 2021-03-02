Letters to the Editor: Tito Ortiz is just what Huntington Beach doesn’t need — its own baby Trump

To the editor: Today’s front page article (“In Office But Still Throwing Punches,” Feb. 27) casts an unwanted light on the least qualified and poorest prepared city councilman in the 49 years since I first moved to Huntington Beach. The fact that he won a record number of votes in the 2020 election, amidst historic voter turnout, simply brings to light the angry, ignorant and misled voters in this town who are more attracted to celebrity and extremism than they are to issues and policies that affect their daily lives.

Tito Ortiz opted to sit in his car and participate in a committee meeting by phone because he refused to wear a mask. This is an example of selfish, small-minded ignorance, not of the courage of his convictions.

He has made money beating up people in cages, and by boisterous grandstanding, not by learning about issues affecting the citizens of Huntington Beach. And for this, he was attractive to a large number of its residents? This is a shame on our city, not a move toward progress.

Thank God Ortiz has only one vote.

Mark Dixon, Huntington Beach

To the editor: As a longtime Huntington Beach resident, I took great exception to the overly sympathetic piece by Hannah Fry about Tito Ortiz. First of all, popularity or celebrity status, as we found out with Donald Trump, does not translate into leadership ability, competence or effective representation. Tito Ortiz has no business serving as mayor pro tem.

His supporters can howl at the moon all they want, but the fact remains that Ortiz has no skill in performing his official duties. Fry’s article underplayed Ortiz’s faults, including arrests for alleged domestic violence and DUI. She doesn’t mention his social media persona, which is more belligerent than benign.

Ortiz acts the victim while continuing to be the bully. He is no hero and is clearly unfit for public office.

Tim Geddes, Huntington Beach

To the editor: The logic of protesting a burger joint’s request that patrons wear masks escapes me.

No shoes. No shirt. No service. No protest? But wearing a mask so you don’t kill your server and fellow customers invades your liberty? Please explain.

Bert Deixler, Los Angeles

