Letters to the Editor: I ran for my City Council twice. This is why women don’t often run

To the editor: As a two-time candidate for the City Council in Glendale, I have experience-based understanding of why so few women are candidates. (“The L.A. mayor’s race is 14 months away. Where are the women?” editorial, March 14)

First, although I firmly believe that it should not be thus, running for and holding political office have become about money. You must have sufficient means to devote most of your waking hours to, and raising large sums of money for, your campaign. Statistically, women continue to earn and have less money than men.

Second, to my chagrin, it is an uphill battle to persuade anyone to take a woman seriously as a candidate. Even people I considered my friends chose to support male candidates instead of me. In my first run they even supported candidates with different political affiliations than them.

The first and second reasons lead directly to the third: Given these known facts, very few women even attempt a run.

Susan Wolfson, Glendale

To the editor: It’s a sad day when The Times Editorial Board cannot come up with one other viable female candidate for mayor than Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez.

She would be great, but what about Jessica Lall at the Central City Assn., who was mentioned in your editorial, or Elise Buik of United Way of Greater Los Angeles? These are two fantastic women who deserve consideration.

Andrew Westall, Los Angeles

The writer was a co-chief of staff for former City Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr.