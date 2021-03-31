Letters to the Editor: No matter how hard the media try to paint him as the second coming, Biden is no FDR

To the editor: I’d love to know where Times columnist Doyle McManus gets his pharmaceuticals. It seems we are in different planes of consciousness when evaluating President Biden’s first 60 days in office.

Congrats on passing a $1.9-trillion “COVID relief” bill in name only. Most of it is pork, for a country deep in debt. McManus says there has been “no major crisis” during Biden’s tenure. The border isn’t a crisis or disaster yet? Killing the Keystone pipeline and the thousands of jobs surrounding it. Killing our well-fought oil independence.

These are just a few of the damaging things Biden has done in his first 60 days.

Rick Kern, Incline Village, Nev.

Advertisement

::

To the editor: To anyone who didn’t watch the painful display, you would think by this article that President Biden was operating on all cylinders. No border crisis, even though he is sending his vice president to take charge. No stumbling with incoherent or incomplete answers.

Let’s face it: Joe Biden is no JFK, FDR or Ronald Reagan — no matter how hard McManus tries to paint him as one.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

