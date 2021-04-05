Letters to the Editor: Stop focusing on vaccine confusion and help readers get appointments

To the editor: Instead of focusing on obstacles to getting a vaccine, why not suggest ways to deal with “the vast array” of appointment websites?

On the CVS site early this morning, it took me only about five minutes to get an appointment for next Monday. And there were many other appointments available that day.

John Lowe, Seal Beach

To the editor: Epidemiologists took the position that we needed to first vaccinate those most likely to be killed by the disease due to age, but ignored how the virus is transmitted to them. A better approach would be to first vaccinate those who circulate the most in society: retail workers, healthcare workers, construction workers, sales forces, police, teachers, students, children, grocers and so forth.

It is statistically far easier for the elderly to distance, since many of us have Social Security or pensions and Medicare. Next time, let’s start with those who are likely to interact with more people, and more likely to carry a disease to the vulnerable.

Carol Nelson-Selby, San Luis Obispo