Letters to the Editor: Instead of expanding the Supreme Court, enact term limits for justices

To the editor: An alternative to expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is for Congress to place each justice in a 16-year term.

The goal is to have a president appoint or reappoint a justice in odd-numbered (nonelection) years. A president would appoint two justices, one in the first year and one in the third year, and if reelected, another in the fifth year and then the seventh year of a presidential term.

The end of a term could provide a justice with the opportunity to retire or give the sitting president an opportunity to reappoint or replace the justice. This is a long-term solution that does not address the current frustrations of some Democrats, but preserves possible lifetime appointment for the current justices.

Harry Perlstadt, Raleigh, N.C.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Because of the electoral college, five of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices were appointed by a president who first came into office with fewer votes than his opponent. What should be an 8-1 liberal majority on the court is now a 6-3 conservative majority.

Rather than expand the court to 13 justices, however, Democrats should increase it to 19 to restore the supermajority for liberals that should exist now.

It’s time for Democrats to finally show the courage of their convictions and neutralize the five Republican-appointed justices by increasing the size of the court to give it a balance that reflects the will of the American people.

Advertisement

Ronald O. Richards, Los Angeles