Letters to the Editor: Will justices who preach restraint and worship precedent overturn Roe vs. Wade?

To the editor: The onslaught against a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions has been going on for more than 50 years, and it has been led by the party that espouses individual freedom, most recently with regard to mask wearing and vaccination. (“Is this the beginning of the end for Roe vs. Wade — or a chance to uphold it?” editorial, May 17)

Now, with the Supreme Court taking up a case on Mississippi’s law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, we’re faced with the highest court in the land making decisions based on politics and morality couched as policy and law.

We already know there are four justices willing to overturn Roe vs. Wade. These are the same justices who talk about embracing precedent. Radically changing or overturning Roe would pave the way for a federal law to ban abortion in all states.

All women should be alarmed by this. If the Supreme Courts acts as expected, it will take at least 50 years to undo the damage. Think of your daughters, granddaughters and their daughters.

Julia Springer, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: The idea that allowing Mississippi’s law to stand would relegate the economically disadvantaged and many people of color to “back alleys” fails to take into account advances in medicine allowing for early detection and the prevention of pregnancy. It is here that, if these services are not available to underserved communities, our dollars are best spent.

No woman over the age of 10 should be unaware of or unable to access such products, and it is here that Roe is outdated. Perhaps the court’s taking of this case signals a desire to update statutes, and its review could paint a clear path for legislators to follow.

Stewart Cumming, San Bernardino

..

To the editor: If the Supreme Court upholds Mississippi’s law, then there will be another limitation on the right of a woman to make her own decision about having a legal abortion.

But only some women will have their options limited. Women who have the time and money to travel to another state or country will still be able to get a safe abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

There will be one rule for the rich and one for the poor. But there is nothing new in that.

Mary Downey, Pasadena