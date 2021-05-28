Letters to the Editor: Republicans want us to forget Jan. 6, just like we did the Tulsa massacre

To the editor: Clearly, Republicans want to sweep the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection into the dustbin of history along with the Tulsa massacre of 1921, only to be resurrected long after we’re gone. (“Why the GOP is terrified of a Jan. 6 commission,” Opinion, May 25)

Jan. 6 and Tulsa were perpetrated by angry white mobs who were enraged by the fact that they were not actually superior to their targets. The GOP cynically calculates that keeping its base in a state of fury is beneficial to party and is the road back to Senate and House majorities.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg has pointed out why I’m more disappointed in my fellow Republicans than in former President Trump. How so many people can remain loyal to a nasty, ignorant, probably racist and now proven loser like Trump, who is loyal only to himself, I can’t imagine.

He squeaked out a victory in the 2016 presidential election by a fluke, due to the opposition’s complacency, and concluded (wrongly) that he must be some kind of political wizard. Why do people like Goldberg and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) see that and all those others don’t?

Trump has exposed some deep flaws in the GOP. If people like Goldberg and Cheney are “Republicans in name only” now, it reflects pretty badly on the rest of the party.

Patrick M. Dempsey, Granada Hills