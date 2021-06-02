Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Fleeing San Francisco for Miami, in the era of global warming? Really?

Hurricane Irma hits Miami on Sept. 10, 2017.
Hurricane Irma hits Miami on Sept. 10, 2017. Rising sea levels and increasingly frequent intense storms threaten low-lying coastal cities like Miami.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
Share

To the editor: Through the eyes of tech entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo, Miami is the place to be — full of parties, no worries about COVID-19 lockdowns and free of the woes of poverty that he saw in San Francisco. (“How I became Florida Man: Why one Bay Area startup founder joined the Miami migration,” May 24)

Really? Miami has a shrinking middle class and high poverty, and it is extremely easy for adults in Florida to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Many lawmakers there still deny the seriousness of climate change, despite the fact that Miami is threatened by the rise in global sea levels.

I certainly understand that everyone has had a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, the necessary lockdowns and the unfortunate rise in poverty in cities such as San Francisco and elsewhere. But I will certainly take California, which at least tries to address societal issues, over a state that has little interest in dealing with the reality of our time.

Leslie Simon, Woodland Hills

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Did Woo intend to portray himself as a self-centered whiner? Has he thought about how long it will be before Miami is underwater? Does he plan on selling enough of his company’s keto bars to book a seat to Mars with Elon Musk so he can escape it all?

Our planet needs courageous, empathic, educated, problem-solving people who aren’t afraid to face reality and help get us through our man-made challenges.

John Senteno, Garden Grove

OpinionLetters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement