Letters to the Editor: Fleeing San Francisco for Miami, in the era of global warming? Really?

To the editor: Through the eyes of tech entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo, Miami is the place to be — full of parties, no worries about COVID-19 lockdowns and free of the woes of poverty that he saw in San Francisco. (“How I became Florida Man: Why one Bay Area startup founder joined the Miami migration,” May 24)

Really? Miami has a shrinking middle class and high poverty, and it is extremely easy for adults in Florida to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Many lawmakers there still deny the seriousness of climate change, despite the fact that Miami is threatened by the rise in global sea levels.

I certainly understand that everyone has had a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, the necessary lockdowns and the unfortunate rise in poverty in cities such as San Francisco and elsewhere. But I will certainly take California, which at least tries to address societal issues, over a state that has little interest in dealing with the reality of our time.

Leslie Simon, Woodland Hills

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Did Woo intend to portray himself as a self-centered whiner? Has he thought about how long it will be before Miami is underwater? Does he plan on selling enough of his company’s keto bars to book a seat to Mars with Elon Musk so he can escape it all?

Our planet needs courageous, empathic, educated, problem-solving people who aren’t afraid to face reality and help get us through our man-made challenges.

John Senteno, Garden Grove