Letters to the Editor: Israel just showed the world how to remove a strongman from power

To the editor: Kudos to Israel for expelling Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Every democratic nation needs to stand up to bullies who put their own power ahead of the people.

Unfortunately, strongmen who immorally and often illegally hold onto power are hard to depose. We have seen corrupt leaders who do not represent the majority retain power through deception or force in many nations.

Here in the United States, former President Trump and his followers are still trying to take back the Oval Office with lies and attempts to make voting more difficult. There is a reason Trump respects dictators: He is anti-democratic.

Lisa Boyle, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: It’s interesting to see the fawning over Israel’s new prime minister because he is not Netanyahu, similar to how the media fawn over President Biden purely because he is not Donald Trump, even though the new prime minister Naftali Bennett has adamantly voiced his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Like Trump, Netanyahu is a controversial figure who was either loved or loathed by his people. Nevertheless, the first obligation of any government should be to protect its people, and Netanyahu followed this maxim to the letter.

Your coverage of Israel’s new prime minister has failed to mention one of the greatest achievements of the Netanyahu-Trump alliance: the Abraham Accords, resulting in peace treaties with certain Arab countries and the promise of more to come in the future.

Giving credit where credit is due is always a gracious and grown-up thing to do.

Pauline Regev, Santa Monica