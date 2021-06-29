Letters to the Editor: Infrastructure compromise shouldn’t be a surprise, but does Biden owe voters more?

Regarding progressives’ worry about Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, I ask this: What part of, not only his campaign for president, but his career, do progressives not understand? President Biden ran as a moderate and centrist Democrat, openly stating he hoped to bridge at least some of the gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Throughout his career, he has often been closer to Joe Manchin’s position on issues than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s. He cannot hope to bridge the gap if he were to be seen linked arm-in-arm with her. Recognizing where gains are to be made, he is more likely to bring more sanity to government than those who shout and wave their finger in the air.

John Snyder, Newbury Park

..

I would argue that by prioritizing bipartisanship over popular legislative goals, President Biden isn’t only letting progressives down, as your article suggests. He’s letting Americans down. Americans delivered Democrats the presidency, House and Senate because we were promised the passage of an ambitious agenda. A bipartisan group of Americans (58% of voters, according to Data for Progress) support passing a $4-trillion infrastructure package through reconciliation without any Republican support.

Negotiating a smaller package with the GOP that doesn’t prioritize climate and doesn’t include the American Families Plan is weak. Democrats must use reconciliation to pass a substantial package that will materially improve the lives of Americans. They should change filibuster rules and pass S1 (For the People Act) too. Voting rights and infrastructure are popular among a bipartisan group of Americans, not just progressives. It’s time Biden delivers on campaign promises, or FDR 2.0 he is not.

Sydney Sellers, Pacific Palisades