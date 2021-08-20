Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom is no Andrew Cuomo. Why throw him out before his term is up?

To the editor: Silly me. I have always believed someone should be removed from office before an election for cause, like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (“California recall system must be reformed. It’s bad for taxpayers and, some say, democracy,” column, Aug. 16)

I must say, Newsom has not done a bad enough job, nor has he behaved badly on a regular basis, to justify the ridiculousness of this recall. I think he has done a pretty good job under the dire circumstances thrown his way. Yes, he has made mistakes, but who hasn’t?

To my great distress, I have read about every single person on the ballot, and frighteningly, in my opinion, not one of them has any real qualification or ability to be our next governor. Do they truly think they could effect any real, positive change in the short time left in Newsom’s term?

If you want another governor, the election is a little more than a year away. Find a solid, reliable, honorable, educated candidate people can support. This recall is wasting our time and money.

Ruth Peebles, Los Angeles

To the editor: One of the problems with this recall is the Democrats’ psychological resistance to filling in Question 2 on the ballot. Voting “no” on the recall, then selecting a successor feels like hedging one’s bets, because that’s exactly what it is.

But it’s necessary that we do it. And the important thing to remember is that voting for a successor doesn’t in any way devalue or mitigate your vote of confidence in Newsom.

The second problem is with the recall process itself. In a sensible universe, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis would replace Newsom if he were to be recalled. There’s a lieutenant governor so we have a “spare” in case of death, incapacitation or removal by the Legislature. The recall should be the same.

In California, the governor and lieutenant governor are unyoked; they do not run as a ticket. This is all the more reason that the lieutenant governor would be the ideal person to step in in cases of genuine malfeasance.

As things stand, it’s all too easy to generate recall fever in our state. Imagine a recall without that well-funded clown car of hopefuls in the wings. Can you? I can’t.

Susan North, Los Angeles

To the editor: There is no way in the world I will vote for any of the candidates on the second part of the ballot. Still, Democrats need a backup just in case.

Some advise writing in the lieutenant governor, who would replace Newsom anyway if something were to happen to him. I have received my ballot and have written in her name, and I have suggested that my friends do the same.

What is most important is that people opposed to the recall actually vote. Those who’d rather not select a replacement should vote no on the first part and then simply return their ballot in the mail or in a local drop box.

Do not sit this one out, or we could wind up with a Republican taking our state backward.

Linda Winters, Culver City

To the editor: There’s one thing missing from the Democratic response to the recall, and that’s anger.

California Democrats should be outraged at yet another sneaky, power-grabbing trick by Republicans who can’t win elections, so they cheat.

Anger can be a powerful motivator, and California Democrats need to step up and use their anger to organize and vote against yet another Republican power-grabbing lie.

John Champlin, Santa Clarita