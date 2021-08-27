Meet the other recall candidates: Heather Collins

Candidate Name:

Heather Collins

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

I have run a successful business where I listen to people of different backgrounds and understand their frustrations and needs.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes.

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high school graduation?

No.

Defund police?

No.

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

(Left blank)

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes.

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

They should be canceled immediately!

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Take over or build large parking structures. Each person gets their own spot to bring their belongings and pets. Protected from sun and rain. It has air flow. Services would include toilets, showers, laundry, medical, security, job training, help with getting IDs, GEDs plus much more in one spot.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Yes! While no human is illegal, their status may be. I am an immigrant from Belfast, Northern Ireland. In every country you have to present your passport, state the reason you want to enter and ask permission to enter. The United States has laws about immigration and they need to be upheld.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

I would manage the forests to decrease the chances of wildfires and remove illegal campers from forest and brush areas to decrease fire dangers from heating and cooking camp fires.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

I would stop the bullet train to nowhere construction and move that money to building desalinization plants to use the huge water source right beside us (Pacific Ocean) like some communities already are doing. This would free up more water for farmers.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

For the most part, I do support California’s climate change initiatives. I would not mandate that all cars are electric by 2035. We don’t have the power grid. Electricity is powered mostly by coal, mining for lithium is toxic, disposing of the batteries is toxic. Ethanol and hydrogen could be used.