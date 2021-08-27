Meet the other recall candidates: Holly L. Baade

Candidate name: Holly L. Baade

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

I have served as a leadership consultant to California state government. I have a masters degree in Public Administration from USA State Capitol Center. I am a successful business owner who has moved from welfare to wonderful success. I have shared the struggles with my fellow Californians who are not millionaires or movie stars and have not be born into generational wealth. What is required at this time in California’s leadership at the highest levels is relatability to real people with challenges that professional politicians cannot comprehend. I am a peacemaker and bridge-builder!

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

No

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

The governor’s emergency powers, as written into our state constitution work great. The problem is, the current Governor is acting outside of the intentions of these powers. We are in a “state of emergency” but not due to a virus that is no deadlier than the flu, but rather due to state over-reach.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I would use the $25 billion to begin a universal basic income of $5,000 per month, which would allow all individuals to be able to afford a place to live, food to eat, and the ability to address their basic necessities and create assistance for trauma and addiction recovery and job placement.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

As governor, I will first help those who are in custody for immigration infractions have a more positive and helpful experience, getting rid immediately of any harmful and inhuman practices. Second, I will look at how to work with our immigrants in a collaborative and mutually beneficial ways.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

We need year-round and ongoing cultivation of wild spaces with stewardship that allows both hand- and machine-assisted extraction of fallen timber, while other areas could use some logging with reforestation projects and community-wide watering systems for parks and open spaces for fire breaks.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

First, I would evaluate where all our water is going and release the state from any obligations to give our water to corporations for bottling and I would return all the water to the people/farmers for growing crops and ensure that every home has water with processes for desalination and sanitation.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

We have an imbalance in our Earth’s ecosystem. I believe in removing pollutants and cleaning air, earth and water systems. But “climate change” is a geo-engineered terraform of our planet to steal more resources and enslave free people. Cars that drive themselves can be stopped by remote. Not good.