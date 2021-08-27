Meet the other recall candidates: Joel Ventresca

Candidate name: Joel Ventresca

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

I have 34 years of exceptional award-winning public service: Administrator, Analyst & Safety Security Risk Expert building the industry-leading San Francisco International Airport into an economic powerhouse creating 300,000 jobs and $62.5 billion in business sales annually (1987-2018); Department Head Assistant & Aging Specialist reorganizing the City and County of San Francisco Aging Commission into a model department (1981-1984). I am a former City and County of San Francisco Environmental Commissioner (1994-1997).

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

Yes

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

Yes

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

No

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

As the new Democratic governor of California, I will: End homelessness and poverty with comprehensive programs; Enact high quality healthcare and education, cradle-to-grave, for all residents; Raise minimum wage to $16-an-hour; Pass best tenant protection laws in the nation.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

No.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

The state needs to increase resources to fight wildfires and limit the damage to our land, buildings, businesses, and air. Removal of dead trees from forests should be a top priority. There needs to be buffer zones, meaning no trees or vegetation, around cities, towns, and power lines.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

For the drought, water conservation strategies need to be implemented across the board. Impacted stakeholders need to be included in the decision making process for minor and major changes to law, regulation, and policy. I would work to increase supply where possible.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

Yes. As governor, I will: Reinvent California into the first zero-carbon emissions state in the nation; Cease fracking and oil drilling; Convert to non-nuclear 100% clean renewable energy; Restructure energy utilities into a full-service consumer-owned statewide public power system with lower rates.

