Meet the other recall candidates: Robert C. Newman II

Candidate name:

Robert C. Newman II

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

I have successfully run a private practice as a research clinical psychologist. Post-retirement I was owner and manager of a farm. I also have experience in property management and development.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

No

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Yes. The emergency powers of the governor must be defined in the California state Constitution and must be time- and resource-limited. That is the domain of the Legislature.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Reopen the state mental hospitals, which would accommodate a large percentage of the homeless population that is mentally ill and/or drug- or alcohol-addicted. This will help the economy with jobs and will reduce dramatically the homeless population.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Yes, I support law enforcement and I would do all I could to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

There must be coordination between CalFire, California Forestry Management and the federal Department of the Interior concerning national forests. The logging industry must be allowed to thin forests to help both the industry and prevent forest fires.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

The amount of water that is washed out to sea in addition to snow melt and rain run-off must be collected and stored for allocation and use during the dry seasons.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No. Any environmental policy of government must be based upon empirical facts, and the studies must be replicated under various situations in which all operational definitions are defined. Policy is established in law and law by the Legislature.

