Meet the other recall candidates: Steve Chavez Lodge

Candidate name:

Steve Chavez Lodge

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

Experience matters: Military veteran, police officer, homicide detective, federal agent, businessman, small business owner, police commissioner, budget commissioner, waste management commissioner, public policy advisor, licensed insurance agent.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

No.

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No.

Defund police?

No.

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No.

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No.

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

No longer than 60 days.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Retrofit the prison system and jails to accommodate drug addicted, alcoholics and persons in need of mental health assistance. This will allow them to receive the needed treatment in a safe, secure environment.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

End the sanctuary state status and assist ICE in the deportation of convicted violent felons leaving prison and are in the community that are illegal aliens.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Selective logging, underbrush clearing and fire prevention enforcement.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

More water storage and retention, not allowing 78% of water to run off into the ocean. Drought is a natural occurrence, water shortages are government cause by incompetence.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No, repeal the restrictions and the worst of the environmental regulations and return manufacturing to California.

