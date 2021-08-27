Meet the other recall candidates: Joe M. Symmon

Candidate name: Joe M. Symmon

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

I’m a born-again Christian, a conservative Republican. Not ashamed, timid or intimidated about Jesus Christ. I’m pro-life, pro-family, pro-second amendment and committed believer in what the Scripture says: “When the righteous are in authority and become great, the people rejoice; But when the wicked man rules, the people groan and sigh.” Proverbs 29:2 With God’s favor and the choice of California voters, Joe Symmon will bring that change.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

No

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Yes. Too much power corrupts and leads to dictatorship.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I’d work with the church and professionals who are better trained to handle mental and spiritual challenges.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Of course. Training and equipment for our law enforcement is a priority.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Forestry management strategy and provide water resources at close vicinities.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Building more dams and reservoirs. Desalination as the second priority.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No. Proper resource management.

