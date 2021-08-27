Meet the other recall candidates: Angelyne

Candidate name:

Angelyne

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s-fifth largest economy?

Aside from being the honorary mayor of the city of West Hollywood, running for mayor of Los Angeles and running in the last governor recall, I knew as a 3-year-old that I could run the world and do a great job. So why not California? I’m already Queen of the Universe, so governor is a piece of cake. And everyone knows I’m good luck.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Perhaps they could be embellished with much research and investigation.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Parks will house the homeless temporarily. Religious organizations such as churches, mosques and temples will fund the Homeless Project. Social workers will be hired to work with homeless individuals. Once a person has been homed, that person will be employed to help others.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

A lot of study and research will have to be done in order to make the best decision.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Most definitely majorly up the equipment to fight fires. That includes: fire stations, firemen and coming up with new, better technology. With the current fire eruptions we can no longer rely on our past firefighting armor.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Once I get into office, I will makes sure we get the best course of action to solve this issue.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

There needs to be some legitimate scientific research to determine what the best course of action is for climate change.