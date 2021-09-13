Letters to the Editor: Why California deserves to be free of Newsom for one year

To the editor: It’s not very convincing to me that the most compelling reason to keep Gov. Newsom in office is fear of a Republican governor. Needing to remove an incompetent and arrogant governor seems to be a much stronger argument. (“Newsom stakes his future on one simple argument: Fear a GOP governor,” Sept. 9)

The Republicans’ failure to support a strong moderate candidate will probably allow Newsom to succeed with his strategy of closing the door to any viable Democratic alternative then stoking fear of any Republican.

The hidden benefit of dealing with a Republican governor for a little more than a year is that it will allow a truly contested election in 2022, with both parties free to put forth their best candidates. If Newsom is not recalled, he will be a shoo-in for reelection.

Perhaps a year with a reasonable substitute, if Californians are smart enough to pick one, could actually show us that there is an alternative to one-party rule.

Advertisement

Arthur L. Wisot, Rolling Hills Estates

..

To the editor: While I am glad that Newsom appears likely to continue in the job he was elected to do, it is still a good time to put the entire recall enterprise into relief.

Let us set aside the ill-thought-out trip to the fancy restaurant by the governor, and let us set aside the claims that the recall is a Republican power grab.

What this election is about is frustration over the pandemic and how that has resulted in restrictions that have been removed and then reapplied. This has not followed a more desirable linear path, and it has disrupted our lives in horrible ways.

Still, the governor has responded to the facts. He has worked hard to keep Californians safe and alive. He deserves to keep his job.

Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.

