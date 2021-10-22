Advertisement
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: ‘Opposing perspectives’ on the Holocaust are simply racist denialism

A view from the balcony of Texas state lawmakers in the Capitol in Austin.
Texas state lawmakers in the Capitol in Austin in September. An official in one Texas school district called on educators to teach opposing perspectives on the Holocaust.
(Los Angeles Times)
To the editor: As a retired college professor, I am appalled at attempts to present “opposing perspectives” on the Holocaust. History is history; fact is fact. This is as absurd as declaring that Donald Trump won the election in 2020.

To deny that systemic racism drives policy and practice in voting rights, access to housing, healthcare, education, jobs and most of our social institutions is to deny truth and be complicit in discriminatory actions in both the public and private sectors. There is no other perspective to evidence and data that affirm the entrenchment of systemic racism in our society today.

Change will not happen until truth deniers join truth tellers to create a more just society that honors the rights of all people to the benefits that rightly belong to all, regardless of national origin, color or religious belief. There is no opposing perspective.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

