Letters to the Editor: No, California, we don’t need to cancel In-N-Out

To the editor: Gustavo Arellano blasts In-N-Out for its owners’ right-wing politics and refusal to abide by vaccine rules in San Francisco.

There’s no need to politicize hamburgers. Although Arellano feels Californians fiercely devoted to In-N-Out may be delusional, in reality they may simply like the burgers, regardless of the Bible verses, palm trees or the vibe. For the last 40 years, there have been better burgers and fries than what’s at In-N-Out, yet many still prefer that chain.

Yes, In-N-Out may be out of step with its COVID-19 approach, but I trust most Californians will wear their masks and get vaccinated.

Back in the 1960s, most of my friends thought In-N-Out’s shtick was pretty hokey. There was always a greasier burger on some corner that we preferred, where we never saw Bible verses on the wrappers — just grease.

Richard Quintino, Yorba Linda

To the editor: The picture of cars lined up at the drive-thru of the In-N-Out in Alhambra epitomizes why limiting climate change for future generations is grim. If you are woke, you’ll understand the many reasons for my prognosis.

Brad Nelson, Oxnard

To the editor: Wow, when it comes to tirades, Tucker Carlson’s got nothing on Arellano. I’m no fan of anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers or right-wing nut cases, but do we really need to burn down everything that doesn’t toe the line?

Slip over to The Habit (or my favorite, Good Stuff Burgers in West L.A.) and just be happy you’re not supporting In-N-Out’s right-wing ways.

Michael Knue, Santa Monica