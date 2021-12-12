Letters to the Editor: Psychics are complaining about online fraud. That’s rich

To the editor: I read this article, then reread it to make sure I hadn’t missed something. Did The Times actually write sympathetically of genuine psychics, tarot readers and astrologers complaining about fake psychics, tarot readers and astrologers impersonating them online?

I searched for the part where any objective journalist should have pointed out that there are no genuine psychics because, in the entire history of spiritualism, no one with such professed talents has ever been shown to be able to do what they claim to do. Every credible investigator, from Harry Houdini to James Randi, has with no exceptions shown that these people cannot show their professed talents under scientific supervision.

“Scammers prey on people’s vulnerabilities,” an FBI agent was quoted as saying in the piece — which, of course, is precisely what the “genuine” psychics do. Exploiting gullible people’s bereavement, fear and pain is one of the most heartless scams in existence.

For a newspaper of The Times stature to tacitly endorse this is unconscionable.

Advertisement

Lee Gruenfeld, Cathedral City

..

To the editor: Oh, how rich is the irony?

A medium, a tarot card reader and an astrology educator are complaining about impostors scamming their clients. I can’t work up any sympathy for either the purveyors of such nonsense or their marks who are obviously so easily swindled.

George Cole, Corona

..

To the editor: Psychics scammed? They should have seen this coming.

Charles Singer, North Hills