Op-Comic: What the national anthem means now

Gabe Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants, has said he won’t stand on the field for the national anthem until he feels “better about the direction of our country.” His statement inspired me to ask some Southern Californians about how they feel — and what they do — during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist and writer in San Pedro. His work has appeared in the New Yorker and MAD magazine, among other publications. @ivan_ehlers