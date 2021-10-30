Advertisement
Opinion

Op-Ed: Shooting on the ‘Rust’ set: The view from inside the industry

Illustration of eight people, posed together as a group.
(Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)
By Ivan Ehlers
Illustration of a woman with red hair peering over a notebook
Illustrated portrait of a man with blond hair wearing a blue T-shirt.
Illustrated portrait of a woman wearing glasses and an orange scarf around her neck.
Illustrated portrait of a young man with brown hair wearing a blue work shirt.
Illustration of a woman with big curly hair wearing a blue sweater.
Illustrated portrait of a man with graying hair wearing a suit and tie.

(Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)

Hollywood crews voted overwhelmingly in favor of waging a strike if their union - the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees - is unable to reach an agreement with producers on a new three-year contract. In their own words, film and TV crew workers share some of the reasons they voted to strike. Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist and writer in San Pedro. His work has appeared in the New Yorker and MAD magazine, among other publications. @ivan_ehlers

In a graphic op-ed — and in their own words — IATSE members share reasons they voted to strike. They include overwork, pay inequity and danger on set.

