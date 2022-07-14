Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Editorial: Legal pot needs better warning labels

Two people look at the vaping products at a cannabis dispensary.
Tina Glen, left, and Nick Isordia look at the vaping products at March and Ash, a cannabis dispensary in the Mission Valley area of San Diego.
(Howard Lipin / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

One of the goals of legalizing cannabis was to ensure that the pot Californians buy is relatively safe. No more random sandwich baggies filled with who-knows-what. Legal cannabis is tested to ensure it’s free of contaminants, and must be sold in tamper-proof containers that carry legally mandated warning labels.

But the warning that’s required is so tiny it’s almost impossible to read. And it doesn’t mention anything about the risk of mental health problems associated with heavy marijuana use, which has been documented in a growing body of scientific research.

So state Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat and a longtime pediatrician, introduced legislation to require bigger, bolder health warnings on legal pot products and advertisements — an idea backed by medical doctors and public health professionals, and modeled after the cannabis labels used in Canada.

His original proposal would have required warnings to be printed on the front of a package, covering at least one-third of it, typed in 12-point font on a bright yellow background. It called for 10 rotating warnings, each one focused on a risk of cannabis use that’s been substantiated by scientific research, including: that frequent use may contribute to psychotic disorders and suicide attempts, that use by teenagers can harm the developing brain, that adverse effects are more likely in products with a high concentration of THC.

A billboard advertises Weedmaps, which helps customers locate cannabis shops.

Opinion

Editorial: Billboards advertising pot broke Prop. 64’s promise. Don’t go back on the pledge to protect teens

Prop. 64 was supposed to shield teenagers from increased exposure to marijuana with major limits on billboard advertising. It hasn’t gone so well.

Unsurprisingly, cannabis industry lobbyists have been working hard to kill this bill. They argue that it puts an unnecessary burden on legal operators and would force them to raise prices, which could in turn push consumers to buy pot on the black market. After the bill passed the Senate, the pot lobby persuaded the Assembly Business and Professions Committee to significantly water it down.

The legislation no longer requires a rotating roster of specific warnings, nor does it dictate their color, size or font. It’s especially disappointing that the Assembly committee removed the requirement for health warnings on cannabis billboards and other advertisements designed to lure people to buy a potentially harmful product.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the bill still includes important provisions that deserve the Legislature’s support. It would improve the current labeling scheme by requiring the state to develop “a clear and prominent warning regarding the risks that cannabis use may contribute to mental health problems.” And it calls for the state, in consultation with public health professionals and medical researchers, to evaluate and update cannabis warning labels every five years as scientific research evolves.

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California's legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Opinion

Editorial: Are state fair officials high? They should not reward super-potent marijuana

Health officials are raising alarms about a new contest at the California State Fair that will award a prize to the marijuana with the highest THC.

It also requires the state to develop a one-page flier that would be available at all legal dispensaries describing the health risks linked with cannabis use, including the potential for psychosis and schizophrenia associated with using products containing high levels of THC. This would mark the first official recognition by the state that the most potent weed products can be dangerous. That’s especially important because the state government is implicitly sending the opposite message by allowing the California State Fair to award growers a prize for the most potent pot.

State officials — and the cannabis industry itself — have an interest in making California’s legal pot marketplace as safe as possible. They must not dismiss the research on marijuana’s mental health risks as reefer madness-style hysteria. Emergency room visits for cannabis-induced psychosis shot up 54% across California three years after voters made weed legal, Kaiser Health News recently reported.

Giving consumers more information about the risks of using cannabis is smart policy that will ultimately help legal actors distinguish themselves from the thriving black market. The Legislature should send Gov. Gavin Newsom SB 1097 so he can sign it into law.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement