Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Horrific social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war show how being online ruins independent thinking. Can we fix it?

A smartphone screen showing social media apps.
People’s personal data gathered from apps and online sites are sold by tech companies to businesses and other entities.
(Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Jean GuerreroColumnist 
Share

Americans seem to be losing the ability to think and behave freely.

In the days since the Israel-Hamas war began, our collective loss of these things is conspicuous on social media, where many of us are recycling the one-sided takes of bots. Many reflexively vilify the Israelis or the Palestinians, then attack peers who won’t join in. Some even cheer the carnage of the perceived Other.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of Jean Guerrero

Opinion Columnist

Jean Guerrero

Jean Guerrero is the author, most recently, of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.”

Read more from Jean Guerrero

There are people who are resisting the pack mentality, devastated by the slaughter of civilians, no matter their nationality, and willing to talk with people from diverse backgrounds. But they seem to be the exception, certainly on social media, where half of Americans get their news.

How did so many of us come to resemble automatons?

In her new book, “Doppelganger,” Naomi Klein explores why we’re losing our capacity to think independently: becoming “individuals not guided by legible principles or beliefs, but acting as members of groups playing yin to the other’s yang — well versus weak; awake versus sheep; righteous versus depraved. Binaries where thinking once lived.”

Los Angeles, CA - May 17: Civil Rights icon Rev. James Lawson speals at a rally before students and supporters gathered to support undocumented students in the University of California system, rallying and marching to protest outside a meeting of the UC Board of Regents meeting, on the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The rally wants to demand the UC Board of Regents break legal ground and authorize the hiring of students who were brought to this country illegally as children and lack valid work permits. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Guerrero: Can nonviolent activism survive America’s outrage machine?

James Lawson, the godfather of the civil rights movement, is turning 95. A new generation of leaders in Los Angeles and beyond aspire to carry on his legacy.

Sept. 22, 2023
Advertisement

Klein’s theory is that many of our actions no longer reflect careful deliberation, but the prodding of what she calls our digital doubles, forged from the data generated by every click, view and search, which expose our proclivities and vulnerabilities. “Every data point scraped from our online life makes our double more vivid, more complex, more able to nudge our behavior in the real world,” she writes.

These digital doubles allow advertisers and others to target us with content that preys on our fantasies and fears. If we’re depressed or struggling financially, a company might use knowledge of our instability to sell us overpriced products. A campaign might bombard us with content that dissuades us from voting.

As tech companies compile the data that form our digital doubles, selling those data to businesses and other entities to be used to influence us, our actions and beliefs are less our own, though we may not know it. The more we exist online, the more privacy and autonomy we lose.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, talks to former President Donald Trump supporters outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Opinion

Guerrero: Is polarization a problem, or just a reality because the far right has lost its mind?

Engaging with the other side is the only hope for pulling Americans out of the orbit of Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk.

May 29, 2023

Jaron Lanier, a pioneer of virtual reality, has been sounding the alarm about the loss of independent thinking to digital manipulation for years, making his argument in his books “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now” and “You Are Not a Gadget.”

Lanier, however, doesn’t frame the problem as a crisis brought on by a lack of privacy online, but a lack of connection among people. For him, the problem is that algorithms use personal data for mass behavior modification, which causes us to become disconnected from reality and one another. “The algorithms benefit from you being connected to the algorithm,” he said. “They don’t benefit from you being connected to other people.”

Advertisement

In the years since Lanier began warning of these dangers, things have gotten both better and worse in his view. Worse because Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, a digital hub of extremism and disinformation, including about the Israel-Hamas war. Worse because the Chinese company TikTok, which is particularly addictive, has become a preferred social media platform for teens, who are easily subject to manipulation.

Teenagers hang on to their smartphones in Marseille, southern France, on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Guerrero: Smartphones take a toll on teenagers. What choice do parents have?

The older children are when they get their first smartphone, the better their mental health later in life. That’s little consolation to teens feeling left out when all their friends are connected.

May 22, 2023

On the bright side, California passed landmark privacy legislation to protect digital users. And this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Delete Act, empowering people to compel data brokers to delete their personal information with just one request. The Hollywood writers’ strike was also a victory for people, limiting the use of AI to replace some human work.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done. For starters, the nation needs a federal privacy law. Consumers should demand that Congress support the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which stalled last year because Republicans wanted it to preempt state laws. Preemption would slow progress on privacy rights because Congress takes ages to update its laws; states are more nimble.

Daniel Solove, who teaches technology law at George Washington University, argues that existing laws need updates because they largely allow companies to do “whatever the hell they want as long as they say it in their privacy notice.”

Solove, who has written about a concept he calls “murky consent,” observes that most people don’t have time to read privacy notices. And even if you do, “you’re not going to know enough from the privacy notice to make any meaningful decision at all.”

Because of how tricky this is, we need a federal regulator focused on the practices of Big Tech. That’s just what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wants to create with the Digital Consumer Protection Commission Act, introduced with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “Big Tech giants exploit people’s data, invade Americans’ privacy and crush competition,” Warren told Vox last month. “We cannot let a handful of unelected Big Tech billionaires govern our lives and govern our democracy.”

Her bill is another important step. But it’s not enough. We need to change how we relate to privacy amid the rise of surveillance capitalism.

The more Big Tech is allowed to extract our data from us, the more vulnerable we are as citizens. In “Privacy Is Power,” Carissa Véliz argues that privacy is central to personal freedom and a free society. “We need it to be autonomous individuals, and for democracies to function well we need citizens to be autonomous,” she writes.

We have a choice to make: pressure leaders to protect our privacy or lose something even greater.

@jeanguerre

OpinionOp-Ed
Jean Guerrero

Jean Guerrero is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. Her writing has been featured in Vanity Fair, Politico, the Nation, Wired, the New York Times, the Washington Post and “Best American Essays 2019,” and she has contributed to NPR, “PBS NewsHour” and more. She started her career as a commodities correspondent in Mexico City for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. She is the author, most recently, of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.” Her first book, “Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir,” won a PEN Literary Award. A native of San Diego, she is a graduate of USC’s journalism school and has a master of fine arts in nonfiction from Goucher College. Twitter: @jeanguerre

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement